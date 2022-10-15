Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of TIPT opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently -25.81%.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 62,747 shares of company stock valued at $695,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

