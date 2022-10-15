Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
TMDI stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.43. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
