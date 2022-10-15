Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TMDI stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.43. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Titan Medical worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

