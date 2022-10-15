Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

