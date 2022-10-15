Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,330 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.