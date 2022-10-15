Todd Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.