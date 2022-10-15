Todd Asset Management LLC Has $15.65 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,062 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.