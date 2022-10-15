Todd Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.67 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

