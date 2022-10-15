Todd Asset Management LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

