Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $16.53 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 579,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Juniper Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after acquiring an additional 112,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after acquiring an additional 547,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

