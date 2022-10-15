Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,928 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.96 and a 200-day moving average of $338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

