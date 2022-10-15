Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,997 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNN. UBS Group cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.5 %

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

NYSE SNN opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

