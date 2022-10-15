Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 66,763 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,763 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $23,119,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

