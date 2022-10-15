Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

