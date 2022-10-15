Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
