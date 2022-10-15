Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. 2,481,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.
Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
