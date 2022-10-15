Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.10.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. 2,481,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.