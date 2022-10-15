Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,237 Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOET. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $3,318,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $417,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

