Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,011 Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAJ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Canon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

