Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $114,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 826 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,028 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 124,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 17.2% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 353,887 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $136.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

