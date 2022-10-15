Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $131,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after buying an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.97 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

