Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $8,631,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 734,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,388,000 after buying an additional 209,208 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAR opened at $143.53 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.