Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 15.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 71.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,620.02 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

