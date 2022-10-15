Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,643 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GABC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
German American Bancorp Price Performance
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
German American Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.
German American Bancorp Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.