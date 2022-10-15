Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 595 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $224.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

