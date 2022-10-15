Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $128,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

