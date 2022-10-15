Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 679,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 616,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 616,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,728,270 shares of company stock worth $71,382,706. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $38.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

