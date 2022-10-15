Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 272.3% from the September 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Total Energy Services stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

