TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Trading Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from €62.00 to €66.00. The stock traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.87. Approximately 30,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,430,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.