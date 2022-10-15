ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

TBLT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 351,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,798. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) EPS for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 62.73%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

About ToughBuilt Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 831.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

