ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance
TBLT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. 351,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,798. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) EPS for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 62.73%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries
About ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.