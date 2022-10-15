Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $215.00 at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.61.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

