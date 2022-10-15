Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

