Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Boosted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

TT stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

