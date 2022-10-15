TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. 26,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 32,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $117,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.