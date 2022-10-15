TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TGA stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.33.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 35.64%.
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
