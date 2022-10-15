TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Price Performance

TGA stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.33.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

