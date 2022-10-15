TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Up 3.4%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.93. 30,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 105,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

TransGlobe Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$370.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.81.

About TransGlobe Energy

(Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

