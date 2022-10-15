Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Trees Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,596. Trees has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

