Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.08

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.08 and traded as low as $50.09. Trend Micro shares last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 12,737 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
