Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.08

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.08 and traded as low as $50.09. Trend Micro shares last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 12,737 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

