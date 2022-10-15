Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.23

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 105401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 197.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 223,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 178,010 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

