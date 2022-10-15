Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.23

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 105401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.
Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri-Continental (TY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.