TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.14

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $301,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $557,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $755,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.