TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.59

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.59 and last traded at $68.81, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Cowen started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,489. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.