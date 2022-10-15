Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.