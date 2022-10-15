TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Update

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 133,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

TROOPS Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of TROO opened at $1.25 on Friday. TROOPS has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TROOPS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

