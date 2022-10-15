Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 3.1% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 9,560,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,590,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

