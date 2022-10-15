Truist Financial Cuts Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target to $8.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astronics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $256.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.69. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Insider Activity

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Astronics news, Director Warren C. Johnson acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 319,303 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 20.7% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,391,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the first quarter worth $2,691,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,186,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after buying an additional 196,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 89.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.