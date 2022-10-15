Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.1 %

Trustmark stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.82. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trustmark by 351.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 39.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.