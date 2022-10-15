Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
TSMRF stock remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.
About Tsumura & Co.
