Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

TSMRF stock remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

