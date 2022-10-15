Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 75.33 ($0.91).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLW. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 38.04 ($0.46) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £547.31 million and a P/E ratio of 760.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 37.10 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

