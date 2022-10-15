Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
