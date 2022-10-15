Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

