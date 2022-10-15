TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (TFIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance
TFIF stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.14) on Friday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.41). The stock has a market cap of £605.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,351.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.12.
TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.