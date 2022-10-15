TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (TFIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TFIF stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.14) on Friday. TwentyFour Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 93.94 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.41). The stock has a market cap of £605.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,351.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.12.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

