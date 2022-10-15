Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.

Twilio Stock Down 4.7 %

Twilio stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.31.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,039 shares of company stock valued at $980,375 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

