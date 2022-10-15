Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.10

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.10 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 35089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,039 shares of company stock worth $980,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
