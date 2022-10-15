Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.10

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.10 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 35089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,039 shares of company stock worth $980,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.