Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $30.46

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.46, but opened at $28.67. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 9,076 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 5.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,485 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
