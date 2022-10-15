Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $30.46

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.46, but opened at $28.67. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 9,076 shares.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,485 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

